Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,704,460.98 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 345,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $2,704,460.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,600,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,359,538.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 2,300 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $15,939.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $10,901,298.98.

On Friday, August 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 736,054 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $6,278,540.62.

On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $1,153,224.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,778,276.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lions Gate Entertainment

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.