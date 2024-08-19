Insider Buying: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) Director Noe G. Valles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $32.25 on Monday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

