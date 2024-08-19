Insider Buying: TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Insider Purchases C$950,240.00 in Stock

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) insider TELUS Corporation purchased 200,000 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$950,240.00.

TELUS Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, TELUS Corporation purchased 416,400 shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,703,325.84.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$4.74 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$15.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.95.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

