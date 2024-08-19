Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$380,426.68 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$26.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.63.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

