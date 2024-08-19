Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$380,426.68 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$26.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.63.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.