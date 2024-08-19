Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 10,223 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $1,476,916.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,546 shares in the company, valued at $27,672,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.59. 567,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 3,321,434 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $209,884,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

