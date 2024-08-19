Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Sells $199,638,463.70 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,476,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,183,829 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $203,776,317.99.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60.

On Monday, July 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20.

On Friday, July 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $313,861,763.70.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,420,599 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $229,779,191.61.

On Monday, July 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,349,021 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $269,261,980.61.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $411,317.28.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-B stock traded up $4.05 on Monday, reaching $448.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,754 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

