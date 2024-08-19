Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells $10,500,360.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total value of $9,434,479.95.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $872.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $802.54. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $885.10.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
