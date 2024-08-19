Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells 162 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,126,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.32. The company had a trading volume of 713,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.47. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

