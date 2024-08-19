Insider Selling: Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) COO Sells $2,059,971.04 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FOX by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in FOX by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

