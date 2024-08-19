Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells 19,611 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $235,724.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,534,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 19th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31.

On Monday, August 12th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 1,907 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $22,884.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50.

LINC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. 82,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,129. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $371.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

LINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

