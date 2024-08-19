Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Sells 57,083 Shares of Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPM International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. The company had a trading volume of 398,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,144. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

