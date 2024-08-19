Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 1,961 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01.

Twilio Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. 1,982,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,880. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.0% in the second quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Twilio by 150.0% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.