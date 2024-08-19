Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.6%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 10,065,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 51,964,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

