Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 3.6%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 14,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 0.35.
Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.
