Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 3.6%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 14,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 13,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Intellinetics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

In other news, Director John C. Guttilla acquired 10,000 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.