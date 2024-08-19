Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.39) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.61) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($70.22) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,351 ($68.32).

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,740 ($60.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,494.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,746 ($47.83) and a one year high of GBX 5,145 ($65.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,771.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,799.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

