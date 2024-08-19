Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance
KBWR traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $55.50. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
