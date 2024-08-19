Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBBQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,568,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

