Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of IBBQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $24.74.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0506 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
About Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.