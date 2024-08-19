Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 235.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.96. 9,414,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,833,168. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.94.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.