Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $473.37 and last traded at $474.72. Approximately 5,501,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,808,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $475.03.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.94.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
