Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.61

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.61 and last traded at $65.61, with a volume of 490309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

