Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $50,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWJ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. 107,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

