Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE):

8/16/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2024 – Hawaiian Electric Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

HE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. 4,653,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

