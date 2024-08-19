Investors Buy High Volume of United States Oil Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 60,162 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 35,186 put options.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,319,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 4,324,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund has a twelve month low of $63.84 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

