Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,010% compared to the average daily volume of 664 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 7,290,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,454. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after acquiring an additional 396,275 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,669,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 643,731 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,281,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

