Investors Purchase Large Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 128,541 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 86,993 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. 9,813,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,510,549. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

