io.net (IO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $57.70 Million

io.net (IO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002878 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, io.net has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. io.net has a total market cap of $161.51 million and $57.70 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get io.net alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About io.net

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.68290514 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $65,419,812.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.