io.net Price Tops $1.73 on Major Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. io.net has a market cap of $163.91 million and $57.73 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, io.net has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.68290514 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $65,419,812.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

