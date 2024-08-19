IOTA Price Down 1.4% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. IOTA has a total market cap of $446.36 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,382,607,068 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

