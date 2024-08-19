iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 3.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.23. 1,172,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,752,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,075,000. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iQIYI by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 1,381,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.