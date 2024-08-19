IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 797,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day moving average is $232.13. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

