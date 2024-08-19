Iradimed Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Iradimed has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

IRMD stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

