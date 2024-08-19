iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $562.61. 4,633,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

