iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 677,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 664.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.55. 239,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

