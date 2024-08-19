iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Position Boosted by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 292,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,235. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

