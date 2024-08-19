iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $48,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. 698,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

