iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.44

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $89.43, with a volume of 2253314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

