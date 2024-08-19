iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $148,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $5,023,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.91. 557,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

