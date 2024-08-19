iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lessened by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,298,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

