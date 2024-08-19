iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 32999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

