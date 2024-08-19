iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.68

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.68 and last traded at $116.21, with a volume of 1254085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.11.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,743,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

