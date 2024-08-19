iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Stock Position Decreased by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC owned 0.35% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.11. 24,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,026. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

