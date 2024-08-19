iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $65.60

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 180319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,128,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.