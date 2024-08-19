Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

