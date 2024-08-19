J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J-Long Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

J-Long Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,077. J-Long Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.