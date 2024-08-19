Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

