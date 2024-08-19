JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.