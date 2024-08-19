Jefferies Financial Group Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $65.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.5 %

LITE opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 6.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $71,025,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after buying an additional 174,828 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

