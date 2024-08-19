Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jet.AI Stock Up 42.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JTAIW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 19,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Jet.AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
