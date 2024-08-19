Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $7.69 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,519.10 or 1.00009566 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007587 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00120018 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.