John Gillam Acquires 75,000 Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider John Gillam purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.89 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$291,750.00 ($191,940.79).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.94.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Nufarm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.